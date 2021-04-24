WandX (WAND) Price Tops $0.0163 on Top Exchanges

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One WandX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WandX has a market cap of $199,899.43 and approximately $758.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WandX has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00063477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00017719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00056292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00091476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.28 or 0.00649133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.32 or 0.08137730 BTC.

WandX is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

