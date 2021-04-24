Warp Finance (WARP) Trading Down 27.4% This Week

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $659.51 or 0.01335175 BTC on popular exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $127,192.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00017747 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.