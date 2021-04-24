Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $504,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.58.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $135.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $136.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.