Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stake Decreased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.27. The stock had a trading volume of 247,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,279. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.19. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.09 and a twelve month high of $295.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.40.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

