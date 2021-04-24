WAX Market Capitalization Tops $248.05 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. WAX has a market capitalization of $248.05 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00048600 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,725,862,916 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,652,840 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

