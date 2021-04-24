WAX (WAXP) Market Cap Reaches $258.46 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. WAX has a market cap of $258.46 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAX has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00047875 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,726,158,633 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,983,662 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

