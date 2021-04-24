WaykiChain Price Down 35.2% Over Last Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $82.52 million and $5.29 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00063708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00017504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00054625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00091064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.53 or 0.00650488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.01 or 0.07751105 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

