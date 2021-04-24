WazirX (WRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $742.12 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $742.12 million and $91.23 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00005049 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00058998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.77 or 0.00267353 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.31 or 0.01017898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,331.37 or 1.00590978 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00023010 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.51 or 0.00606597 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

