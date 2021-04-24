WePower (WPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.09 Million

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. WePower has a total market cap of $31.09 million and $2.24 million worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WePower has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00063276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00056997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00091628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.35 or 0.00645383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.62 or 0.08047037 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The official website for WePower is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

