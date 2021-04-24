West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $323.68 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.09 and a 1 year high of $326.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.81 and a 200-day moving average of $285.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

