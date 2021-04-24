Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock Position Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 408.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WLK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,936,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 133.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 224,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 128,246 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,442,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 40,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLK opened at $93.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $97.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

