WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of WestRock worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in WestRock by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $204,694,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $147,964,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after buying an additional 1,340,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,808,000 after buying an additional 1,239,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WRK opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

