WeTrust Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Million (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $3.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00065593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00018042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00091288 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00053679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.97 or 0.00658559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.60 or 0.07523694 BTC.

About WeTrust

TRST is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

