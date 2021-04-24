WeTrust (TRST) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $6.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WeTrust has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00062327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00017382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00057008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00090944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.38 or 0.08050838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.43 or 0.00637345 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

WeTrust (TRST) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

