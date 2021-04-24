WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,559.06

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,559.06 ($20.37) and traded as high as GBX 1,859.27 ($24.29). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,841 ($24.05), with a volume of 416,684 shares trading hands.

SMWH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded WH Smith to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WH Smith from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,608.25 ($21.01).

Get WH Smith alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,867.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,559.06.

In related news, insider Kal Atwal sold 519 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23), for a total value of £10,021.89 ($13,093.66).

About WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.