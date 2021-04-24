WhiteCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.69 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $14.69 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00026690 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00023768 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007517 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000142 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 920,393,490 coins and its circulating supply is 720,393,489 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

