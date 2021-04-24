Whiteheart Price Tops $1,612.62 on Major Exchanges (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for $1,612.62 or 0.03197465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $14.33 million and $757,668.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

