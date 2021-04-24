Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $7.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Argus increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSM opened at $172.69 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $188.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

