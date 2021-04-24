Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 72.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.18.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

