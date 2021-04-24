Wing Price Down 36.6% Over Last Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Wing has a market cap of $52.71 million and approximately $9.73 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be bought for about $34.31 or 0.00067756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wing has traded down 36.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00058594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.00264846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.34 or 0.01013827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,511.17 or 0.99757915 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00022914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.63 or 0.00603604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,661,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,536,440 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

