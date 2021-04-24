WINk Price Reaches $0.0012 (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, WINk has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $365.81 million and $1.01 billion worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018252 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $641.07 or 0.01263888 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

