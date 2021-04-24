Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.

Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of WTFC opened at $77.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

