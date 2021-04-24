Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.
Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of WTFC opened at $77.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.
In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
WTFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
