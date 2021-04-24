WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,038 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.8% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.30 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $237.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

