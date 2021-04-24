Woodcoin (LOG) Hits Market Capitalization of $768,186.99

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0956 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $768,186.99 and $136,045.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,231.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,230.27 or 0.04439973 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.02 or 0.00449950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $771.10 or 0.01535081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.85 or 0.00764151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.52 or 0.00470865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00059047 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.77 or 0.00401669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004469 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

