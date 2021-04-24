Wownero Market Capitalization Tops $36.99 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 306.9% higher against the US dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $36.99 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00059030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00063081 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00269885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

