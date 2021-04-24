Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Reaches $317.97 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $317.97 or 0.00643726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $610,817.61 and $372.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00062091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.54 or 0.00270354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004127 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00024295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,208.81 or 0.99623091 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.28 or 0.00634241 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.72 or 0.01023839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

