Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Tops $306.38 on Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $588,546.63 and $5,804.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $306.38 or 0.00609843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00058858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00267619 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.02 or 0.01015202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,292.55 or 1.00107896 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00022575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.81 or 0.00624649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.