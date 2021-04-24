Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Price Down 25.7% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $140,933.20 and $418.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $414.51 or 0.00827051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00064300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00091010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00053482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.37 or 0.00649190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.78 or 0.07717193 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

