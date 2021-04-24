X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.18 EPS

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($2.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. X Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.41%.

NYSE XYF traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.89. 65,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,473. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. X Financial has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $154.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.97.

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

