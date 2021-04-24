X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.18 EPS

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($2.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. X Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.41%.
NYSE XYF traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.89. 65,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,473. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. X Financial has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $154.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.97.
X Financial Company Profile
