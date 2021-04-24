Xend Finance (XEND) Achieves Market Cap of $12.01 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001209 BTC on popular exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $12.01 million and $2.16 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00058214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.91 or 0.00267197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $506.17 or 0.01010017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,212.76 or 1.00194121 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00022350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.87 or 0.00608334 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

