XinFin Network Price Reaches $0.0769 on Major Exchanges (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One XinFin Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0769 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 37% lower against the dollar. XinFin Network has a market cap of $942.40 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $679.76 or 0.01390433 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,661,085,509 coins and its circulating supply is 12,261,085,514 coins. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

