Xiotri Price Tops $473.49 on Top Exchanges (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Xiotri has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xiotri has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $30,907.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xiotri coin can now be purchased for approximately $473.49 or 0.00952488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xiotri Profile

Xiotri (CRYPTO:XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

