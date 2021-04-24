Xiotri (XIOT) Trading 18.9% Higher Over Last Week

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Xiotri has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $16,503.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xiotri coin can currently be bought for $506.85 or 0.01026410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xiotri has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xiotri alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00064644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00091293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.89 or 0.00651849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,694.85 or 0.07482354 BTC.

Xiotri Coin Profile

XIOT is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xiotri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiotri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.