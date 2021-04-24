XMON Trading Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $1,195.53 or 0.02349181 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. XMON has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $300,388.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00058974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00264514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.33 or 0.01014565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,944.75 or 1.00104903 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00023116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.35 or 0.00607859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

