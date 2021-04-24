xRhodium Price Reaches $2.96 on Top Exchanges (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00006017 BTC on exchanges. xRhodium has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $5,168.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003078 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00038492 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001175 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00020285 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

