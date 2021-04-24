XRP Price Reaches $1.04 (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One XRP coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XRP has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $47.42 billion and approximately $8.40 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00058259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00267339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.85 or 0.01006452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,024.83 or 1.00125263 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00022320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.15 or 0.00608763 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.67 or 0.00203503 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,831,162 coins and its circulating supply is 45,404,028,640 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

