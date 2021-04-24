XSGD Trading Down 0.2% This Week (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $42.70 million and approximately $228,069.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001495 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Asch (XAS) traded 5,163,847.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.80 or 0.02362300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00058740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.77 or 0.00267621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.59 or 0.00997462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,963.96 or 0.99957174 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00022258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 58,079,140 coins and its circulating supply is 57,127,986 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars.

