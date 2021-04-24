XTRABYTES 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.00 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 101.4% higher against the US dollar. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $7.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XTRABYTES Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

