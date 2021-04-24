Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

YNDX opened at $60.88 on Friday. Yandex has a 52-week low of $35.01 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 179.06, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Yandex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 31,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Yandex by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yandex by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Yandex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Yandex by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

