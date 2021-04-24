Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YGR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, March 8th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cormark reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price (up previously from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE YGR opened at C$1.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.94 million and a P/E ratio of 18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$1.35.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

