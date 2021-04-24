Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) announced its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%.

YARIY traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.97. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.937 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

YARIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.