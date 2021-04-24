Yield Protocol Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and $1.81 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00054306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00091003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.76 or 0.00644803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.67 or 0.07676643 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

