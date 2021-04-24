yOUcash Market Capitalization Tops $60.30 Million (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $60.30 million and approximately $2,504.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00063607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00017521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00054718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00091065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.73 or 0.00649367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.26 or 0.07757932 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,913,245 coins. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

