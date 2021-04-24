yOUcash Price Tops $0.0332 (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, yOUcash has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a market cap of $60.30 million and $2,504.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00063607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00017521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00054718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00091065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.73 or 0.00649367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.26 or 0.07757932 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,913,245 coins. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.