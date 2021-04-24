Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,218.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,218 ($15.91) and traded as high as GBX 1,465 ($19.14). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,450 ($18.94), with a volume of 10,598 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,462.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,218. The firm has a market cap of £498.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.91.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen Goodyear acquired 5,000 shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($88,189.18).

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.