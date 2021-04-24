yTSLA Finance Price Hits $2.99 on Major Exchanges (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded 148.1% higher against the US dollar. One yTSLA Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.99 or 0.00005880 BTC on major exchanges. yTSLA Finance has a market capitalization of $198,759.98 and $75,102.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00058974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00264514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.33 or 0.01014565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,944.75 or 1.00104903 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00023116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.35 or 0.00607859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,418 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance

Buying and Selling yTSLA Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yTSLA Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yTSLA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

