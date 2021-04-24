Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the lowest is $2.46 billion. Biogen reported sales of $3.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $10.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $10.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $11.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $262.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Biogen by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 25,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

