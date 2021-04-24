Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Boingo Wireless reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million.

WIFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Boingo Wireless by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.94. 721,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,770. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.15 million, a P/E ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.08.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

