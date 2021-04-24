Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.29). GlycoMimetics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GlycoMimetics.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLYC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,922. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.46.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.