Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.13). GW Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GW Pharmaceuticals.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $148.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.46 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWPH. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

In other news, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $72,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $129,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $152,208.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $279,753 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $23,082,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GWPH opened at $218.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $87.07 and a 52-week high of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.77 and its 200-day moving average is $157.43.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

